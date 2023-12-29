Head-To-Head Comparison: Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) vs. Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Free Report) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Axcella Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $4.64 million 0.56 -$39.47 million ($13.52) -0.07 Axcella Health N/A N/A -$81.19 million ($19.25) -0.02

Brickell Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Axcella Health. Brickell Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcella Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcella Health has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brickell Biotech and Axcella Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Axcella Health 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Axcella Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -643.48% -156.10% -128.23% Axcella Health N/A -3,888.62% -259.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Axcella Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Axcella Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brickell Biotech beats Axcella Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors. It has license and collaboration agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc., Voronoi Inc., Bodor Laboratories, Inc. and Dr. Nicholas S. Bodor, and AnGes, Inc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases using endogenous metabolic modulators. Its product pipeline includes AXA1125 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for long COVID therapy for patients, as well as Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

