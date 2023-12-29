Head to Head Comparison: EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) & Eneti (NYSE:NETI)

Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Free Report) and EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eneti and EuroDry’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $199.33 million 2.20 $105.70 million ($1.04) -10.89 EuroDry $70.18 million 0.77 $33.54 million $1.03 18.59

Eneti has higher revenue and earnings than EuroDry. Eneti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EuroDry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Eneti has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EuroDry has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eneti and EuroDry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti -24.46% 2.27% 1.99% EuroDry 6.43% 1.58% 0.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eneti and EuroDry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 1 1 0 2.50 EuroDry 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eneti currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.39%. EuroDry has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.66%. Given EuroDry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EuroDry is more favorable than Eneti.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Eneti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of EuroDry shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Eneti shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.4% of EuroDry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc. engages in offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

