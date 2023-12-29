Head-To-Head Comparison: Nitro Software (OTC:NSWEF) versus ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

Nitro Software (OTC:NSWEF – Get Free Report) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of ServiceNow shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of ServiceNow shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nitro Software and ServiceNow, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nitro Software 0 0 0 0 N/A ServiceNow 0 2 28 0 2.93

Earnings & Valuation

ServiceNow has a consensus target price of $621.39, suggesting a potential downside of 11.54%. Given ServiceNow’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ServiceNow is more favorable than Nitro Software.

This table compares Nitro Software and ServiceNow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nitro Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ServiceNow $7.25 billion 19.88 $325.00 million $7.72 90.99

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than Nitro Software.

Profitability

This table compares Nitro Software and ServiceNow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nitro Software N/A N/A N/A ServiceNow 18.72% 12.25% 5.32%

Summary

ServiceNow beats Nitro Software on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nitro Software

Nitro Software Limited operates as a document productivity software company in Australia and internationally. It offers Nitro Productivity platform that provides PDF productivity, simple to qualified eSignatures, powerful APIs and integrations, document generation, and industry leading analytics. The company also provides maintenance and support services. Nitro Software Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. It also provides information technology (IT) service management applications; IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; strategic portfolio management product suite; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure; IT asset management; and security operations that connects with internal and third party. In addition, the company offers integrated risk management product to manage risk and resilience; environmental, social and governance management product; human resources, legal, and workplace service delivery products; safe workplace suite products; customer service management product; and field service management applications. Further, it provides App Engine product; Automation Engine enables application to extend workflows; platform privacy and security product; procurement operations management suite; and professional and customer support services. The company serves government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products through direct sales team and resale partners. It has a strategic partnership with Celonis to help customers identify and prioritize processes that are suitable for automation. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

