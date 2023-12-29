Head-To-Head Contrast: Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) versus Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Soitec and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soitec N/A N/A N/A Ambarella -46.45% -18.66% -16.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Soitec and Ambarella, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soitec 1 1 5 0 2.57 Ambarella 0 4 12 0 2.75

Earnings & Valuation

Ambarella has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.08%. Given Ambarella’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ambarella is more favorable than Soitec.

This table compares Soitec and Ambarella’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soitec N/A N/A N/A ($1.64) -54.91 Ambarella $337.61 million 7.38 -$65.39 million ($3.03) -20.61

Soitec has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ambarella. Soitec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ambarella, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of Ambarella shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Ambarella shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ambarella beats Soitec on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soitec

Soitec S.A. designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets. The company also offers RF-SOI substrates for front-end module devices, as well as 4G LTE and 5G smartphones. In addition, it offers power-SOI; Smart photonics-SOI; Smart Imager-SOI; Auto Smartsic; Connect RF-GaN; and Gallium Nitride (GAN) Epitaxial wafers for energy efficient power management system. Soitec S.A. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Bernin, France.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions are used in automotive cameras, such as automotive video recorders, electronic mirrors, front advanced driver assistance system camera, cabin monitoring system and driver monitoring system camera, and central domain controllers for autonomous vehicle; enterprise and home security camera; and robotics and industrial application, including identification/authentication cameras, robotic products, and sensing cameras, as well as cameras for the home, public spaces, and consumer leisure comprising wearable body cameras, sports action cameras, social media cameras, drones for capturing aerial video or photographs, video conferencing, and virtual reality applications. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

