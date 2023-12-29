Head to Head Survey: Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Locafy has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Locafy shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Locafy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Locafy $4.29 million 2.77 -$2.62 million ($4.31) -2.16 Cyxtera Technologies $760.30 million 0.00 -$355.10 million ($3.56) 0.00

This table compares Locafy and Cyxtera Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Locafy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cyxtera Technologies. Locafy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyxtera Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Locafy and Cyxtera Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Locafy -102.60% -219.58% -83.17% Cyxtera Technologies -84.13% -116.69% -15.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Locafy and Cyxtera Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyxtera Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33

Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,333,233.33%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than Locafy.

Summary

Cyxtera Technologies beats Locafy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions. The company also owns and operates several online directories and offers search engine optimization solutions, which include creation of proximity pages and proximity networks, local pages, and map pack booster. In addition, its platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. The company offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

