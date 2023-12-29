Head-To-Head Survey: Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Free Report) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mapletree Industrial Trust and LXP Industrial Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mapletree Industrial Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 LXP Industrial Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.13%. Given LXP Industrial Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LXP Industrial Trust is more favorable than Mapletree Industrial Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mapletree Industrial Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LXP Industrial Trust $321.24 million 9.18 $113.78 million $0.17 59.30

This table compares Mapletree Industrial Trust and LXP Industrial Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LXP Industrial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Mapletree Industrial Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mapletree Industrial Trust and LXP Industrial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mapletree Industrial Trust N/A N/A N/A LXP Industrial Trust 16.02% 2.41% 1.36%

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats Mapletree Industrial Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets. As at 30 September 2023, MIT's total assets under management was S$9.2 billion, which comprised 56 properties in North America (including 13 data centres held through the joint venture with Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd), 85 properties in Singapore and 1 property in Japan. MIT's property portfolio includes Data Centres, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Flatted Factories, Stack-up/Ramp-up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. MIT is managed by Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd. and sponsored by Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

