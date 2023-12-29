Head to Head Survey: MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) & USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

MariMed has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USANA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MariMed and USANA Health Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 0 0 N/A USANA Health Sciences 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

USANA Health Sciences has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.94%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than MariMed.

0.2% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of MariMed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and USANA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed -0.76% 3.54% 1.40% USANA Health Sciences 6.45% 13.08% 9.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MariMed and USANA Health Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $134.01 million 0.81 $13.47 million N/A N/A USANA Health Sciences $998.60 million 1.04 $69.35 million $3.09 17.49

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than MariMed.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats MariMed on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion. It also provides soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand. In addition, the company offers vapes, and edible products under InHouse brand. Further, it provides company licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products. It also provides Celavive, a skin care regimen for various skin care types and ethnicities; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products directly in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, as well as online. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Beijing University of Chinese Medicine; and National Sports Training Bureau. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

