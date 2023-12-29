Head-To-Head Survey: Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) & Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) and Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Marks and Spencer Group has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burlington Stores has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Marks and Spencer Group and Burlington Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marks and Spencer Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 Burlington Stores 1 3 12 0 2.69

Profitability

Burlington Stores has a consensus target price of $203.11, indicating a potential upside of 3.07%. Given Burlington Stores’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Burlington Stores is more favorable than Marks and Spencer Group.

This table compares Marks and Spencer Group and Burlington Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marks and Spencer Group N/A N/A N/A Burlington Stores 3.18% 42.95% 4.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marks and Spencer Group and Burlington Stores’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marks and Spencer Group $14.38 billion 0.47 $438.01 million N/A N/A Burlington Stores $8.70 billion 1.46 $230.12 million $4.55 43.31

Marks and Spencer Group has higher revenue and earnings than Burlington Stores.

Summary

Burlington Stores beats Marks and Spencer Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products. The company also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; financial services, including credit cards, payment solutions, insurances, savings, and loans; and renewable energy services. In addition, it invests in and develops real estate properties; operates international franchises; and provides its products online. The company also exports its products. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. It operates stores under the Burlington Stores, and Cohoes Fashions brand names in Puerto Rico. Burlington Stores, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, New Jersey.

