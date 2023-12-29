Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) Short Interest Up 6,397.5% in December

Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,900 shares, a growth of 6,397.5% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hempacco

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hempacco stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Free Report) by 380.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,094 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.29% of Hempacco worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hempacco Stock Performance

Shares of Hempacco stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. Hempacco has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

About Hempacco

Hempacco ( NASDAQ:HPCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter. Hempacco had a negative net margin of 439.42% and a negative return on equity of 113.86%.

