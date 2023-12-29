Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Heritage Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $765.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after purchasing an additional 254,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,237,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,084,000 after purchasing an additional 113,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 45,332 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,918,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,021,000 after purchasing an additional 211,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 151,365 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

