Hess (NYSE:HES) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.18.

Get Hess alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hess

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $144.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hess has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. Hess’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Hess by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Hess by 30.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Hess by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.