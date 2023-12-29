HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $171,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth increased its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.0 %

PEP stock opened at $169.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $232.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

