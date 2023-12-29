Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives GBX 1,972.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,972.50 ($25.06).
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIK. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($27.32) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 16th.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.
