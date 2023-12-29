Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:HEP opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $158.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.66 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 40.97% and a return on equity of 25.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

About Holly Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,991,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,684,000 after buying an additional 2,197,928 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,879,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,029,000 after acquiring an additional 899,137 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $2,525,000. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

