Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Holly Energy Partners Stock Performance
NYSE:HEP opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.83.
Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $158.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.66 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 40.97% and a return on equity of 25.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners
About Holly Energy Partners
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Holly Energy Partners
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.