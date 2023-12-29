HP Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 21,420 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical volume of 13,568 call options.

HP Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. HP has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at HP

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $41,040,895.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,922,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,698,304.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $41,040,895.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,922,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,698,304.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,680,680 shares of company stock valued at $43,357,359. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 308,649 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 48,150 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $386,619,000 after purchasing an additional 48,539 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in HP by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in HP by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on HP

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.