Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.75 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

