HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $26,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,454,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after buying an additional 68,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,444,000 after buying an additional 26,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 560,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,264,000 after acquiring an additional 82,329 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,519,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,850 shares of company stock worth $21,363,614. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.62.

Read Our Latest Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $589.17 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.99 and a 12-month high of $593.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $481.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.