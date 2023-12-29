Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $29,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HUM opened at $455.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $491.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.91. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.61.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

