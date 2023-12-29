Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.
Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $85.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.26. Ingles Markets has a 1-year low of $73.38 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.65.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.58%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 14.3% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 65,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Ingles Markets by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 19.7% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
