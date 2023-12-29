Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,452 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAUG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 392.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS:PAUG opened at $33.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

