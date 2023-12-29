Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,271.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

