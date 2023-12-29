Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,178,551.20 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 72,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,178,551.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,278,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,653,103.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 164,459 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,693,838.42.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 488,281 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,944,331.87.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 321,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,168,750.40.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 133,259 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,124,148.46.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 148,832 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,372,382.08.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 77,203 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,222,123.49.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 113,563 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,790,888.51.

On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 62,142 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $976,872.24.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 234,871 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,673,382.44.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 342,147 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $5,286,171.15.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

ECAT opened at $16.36 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,335,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,938,000 after buying an additional 992,116 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,781,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after buying an additional 697,851 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 936,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after buying an additional 136,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after buying an additional 220,320 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.