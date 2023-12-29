Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Purchases 1,558 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £2,196.78 ($2,791.33).

Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 25th, Amber Rudd bought 1,169 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 157 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,835.33 ($2,332.06).

Centrica stock opened at GBX 141.35 ($1.80) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. Centrica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 82.54 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.70 ($2.21). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 144.22. The firm has a market cap of £7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 193.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09.

CNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 205 ($2.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 145.50 ($1.85).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

