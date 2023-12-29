Insider Buying: HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) CEO Buys $715,771.98 in Stock

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Hightower bought 50,442 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $715,771.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,408,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,561,340.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 89.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,885,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,382,000 after buying an additional 6,571,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 850.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,297,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,779,000 after buying an additional 2,055,576 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,415,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after buying an additional 484,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 39.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 206,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the third quarter valued at about $10,396,000. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $36.50 to $34.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.