Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CFO Sells $1,790,820.00 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $595.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $588.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

Get Our Latest Report on ADBE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 7.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Adobe by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.