Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 25,405 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,755,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:AN opened at $151.43 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.31 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.74 and a 200 day moving average of $149.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in AutoNation by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in AutoNation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.71.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

