Insider Selling: Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) EVP Sells $687,242.00 in Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.13, for a total value of $687,242.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,945.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Cencora Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of COR opened at $203.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.79 and a 200 day moving average of $188.26. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.48 and a fifty-two week high of $205.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.
Cencora Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cencora in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.67.
View Our Latest Analysis on Cencora
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cencora by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cencora by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Cencora by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cencora by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.
About Cencora
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cencora
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.