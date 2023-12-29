Insider Selling: Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) EVP Sells $687,242.00 in Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.13, for a total value of $687,242.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,945.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cencora Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of COR opened at $203.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.79 and a 200 day moving average of $188.26. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.48 and a fifty-two week high of $205.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cencora in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cencora by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cencora by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Cencora by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cencora by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

