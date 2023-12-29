Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Insider Sells $551,761.62 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $551,761.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,260.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KEX opened at $78.95 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

KEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,471 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 74.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,790,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,795,000 after acquiring an additional 763,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,762,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 29.8% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,775,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,739,000 after acquiring an additional 407,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 31.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,507,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,027,000 after acquiring an additional 362,282 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

