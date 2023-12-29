Insider Selling: Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) SVP Sells $745,487.22 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.6 %

WCN stock opened at $148.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.21 and its 200 day moving average is $138.42. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $149.88.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WCN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 20.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,302 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,470 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $1,182,897,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Waste Connections by 3.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,242,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,943,000 after acquiring an additional 169,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $602,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

