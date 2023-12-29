Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives $344.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $344.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after buying an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $338.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.62, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.85. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

