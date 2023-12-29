Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the typical daily volume of 550 call options.
Several research firms have weighed in on KIRK. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 400.00% and a negative net margin of 8.96%.
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.
