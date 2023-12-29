Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the typical daily volume of 550 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on KIRK. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 27.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Kirkland’s by 121.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 40,326 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kirkland’s by 122.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 31,918 shares in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 400.00% and a negative net margin of 8.96%.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

