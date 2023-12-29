Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.
SIGA Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %
SIGA opened at $5.64 on Friday. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $400.95 million, a PE ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 0.57.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
