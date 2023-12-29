Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

SIGA opened at $5.64 on Friday. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $400.95 million, a PE ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 0.57.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

About SIGA Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,619,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 151.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 44,029 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 975,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 60,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 969.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 310,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 281,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

