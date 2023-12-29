Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,689 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xerox by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,791,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,765,000 after buying an additional 1,464,851 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Xerox by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 520.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 317,233 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Xerox by 16.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on XRX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

NYSE XRX opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. Xerox has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.71.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.15%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

