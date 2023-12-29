Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Sells $2,134,329.75 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $2,134,329.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,091.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

B Lynne Parshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, B Lynne Parshall sold 25,113 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $1,292,314.98.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IONS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.36.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

