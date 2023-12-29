Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $20.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 453,337 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after acquiring an additional 104,913 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $8.58 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

