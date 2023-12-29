IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Trading Down 2.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $45.65 and last traded at $45.65. Approximately 636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 36,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.74.

Specifically, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $32,646.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,526.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IRadimed news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 972 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $42,184.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $32,646.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,071. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IRadimed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRadimed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

IRadimed Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $580.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.73.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRadimed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. IRadimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in IRadimed in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IRadimed in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in IRadimed by 51.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IRadimed in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IRadimed in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

(Get Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.