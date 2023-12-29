Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,110 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $33,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $606,043.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,053,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $606,043.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,053,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,521 shares of company stock worth $2,321,111 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

IRM opened at $70.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.28. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

