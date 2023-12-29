iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Raised by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

