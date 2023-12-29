iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,257 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,412,000 after purchasing an additional 446,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,255,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,261,000 after purchasing an additional 733,918 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,783,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,639,000 after purchasing an additional 503,374 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,235,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,007,000 after purchasing an additional 123,666 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

