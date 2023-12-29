iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lessened by Instrumental Wealth LLC

Instrumental Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $478.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $370.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $379.60 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $452.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

