iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.2% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Sparta 24 Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 52,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 28,686 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stegner Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $478.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $379.60 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

