iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Position Lessened by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 392.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 82.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $108,000.

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $39.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $805.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

