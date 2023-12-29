iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.54

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.54 and last traded at $75.45, with a volume of 113946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.30.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

