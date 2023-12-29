iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFAV opened at $69.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

