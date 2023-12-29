iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $203.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.66. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

