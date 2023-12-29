iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 63,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.62 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.93 and a 200 day moving average of $105.45.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.