iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.62 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.93 and a 200 day moving average of $105.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

