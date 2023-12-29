Jeffrey Dossett Sells 362 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $32,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,200.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 26th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $62,080.00.

On Friday, October 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 498 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $26,080.26.

Impinj Stock Performance

Impinj stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $144.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $64.73 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter worth about $217,290,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 249.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 795,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,802,000 after buying an additional 568,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 519,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,374,000 after buying an additional 297,369 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Impinj by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after buying an additional 292,470 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 153.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 482,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,274,000 after acquiring an additional 292,158 shares during the period.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

