Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires 166 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 56,378 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $158.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $158.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

