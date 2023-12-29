Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires 356 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $295.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.94, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.11 and a 200 day moving average of $251.01. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

